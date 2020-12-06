Menu
Allen Wayne Sorensen

Allen (Al) Wayne Sorensen

Allen (Al) Wayne Sorensen, 64, of Gloucester, VA passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at Norfolk Sentara Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Betty Sorensen; and brother, Robert Sorensen. He is survived by his son, Brandon Sorensen (Courtney, girlfriend) of Gloucester, VA; and sisters, Sandra (John) Dirkintis, Barbara Jenel; and a brother, David (Joyce) Sorensen. All living in Kenosha, Wisconsin and a sister, Susan (Leo) Richenback of Indianapolis, Indiana.

He served in the US Navy for twenty years as an Air Crewman where he trained others. He advanced to Petty Officer First Class and received numerous commendations.

After retirement from the Navy he had become a handyman to many. He was a member of the Warwick Moose Lodge 1711 receiving a higher Moose Legion and also a member of the VFW Post 8252 in Gloucester, VA. He designed and constructed a Veterans Memorial at three local Moose Lodges. He was a member of Apostles Lutheran Church in Gloucester. He played Santa for many children and for seniors in nursing homes throughout Hampton Roads. He made a difference to everyone who crossed his path.



Published by Kenosha News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Dear Dave & Joyce, Our sympathies on the loss of your brother, Al. A good man who made a difference in this world. God bless you all. Joe & Ada
Ada & Joe Koretz
December 6, 2020