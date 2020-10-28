Amalia Guido

1931-2020

Amalia Guido, 88, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Library Terrace.

Born in Marano Marchesato, Province of Cosenza, Italy, on November 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Eugenio and Rosaria (Ruffolo) DeBartolo.

On November 27, 1954, she married Emilio Guido. He preceded her in death on November 9, 1969. He was the love of her life, and she missed him until she joined him again.

She worked at Sam Lowe and Co., and at AMC/Chysler for many years. Amalia was a member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church and the UAW.

Amalia was an avid gardener and if she wasn't doing that, you could find her with crochet hooks in hand making everyone blankets and slippers for every occasion. She also enjoyed trips to the casino with her sister.

Survivors include her daughter, Lorena (Joseph) Gallo; her sister-in-law, Grazia Guido; and many nieces and nephews, especially Alfonso Morrone, Lisa (Joseph) Cairo, and David (Rina) DeBartolo.

She is preceded in death by five siblings, Luigi (Gloria) DeBartolo, Cesira (Gioacchino) Morrone, Gilda (Vincenzo) Ruffolo, Carmela (Luigi) Ruffolo, and her twin brother in infancy, Giuseppe DeBartolo; and five brothers and sisters-in-law, Carolina (Benedetto) Savaglio, Saveria (Giacomo) Ruffolo, Francesco (Lina) Guido, Cesare Guido, and Florinda (Pasquale) Chiapetta.

The family would like to thank Library Terrace, Dr. Joshua Bloom, her caregiver MaryAnn Ciappetta, and Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care.

Due to current health concerns, entombment was held privately at All Saints Mausoleum. Memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church or Hospice Alliance.

