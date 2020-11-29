Andrea Filippelli

1951-2020

Andrea Filippelli, 69, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Froedtert South Kenosha.

Born in Castrolibero, Province of Cosenza, Italy on January 6, 1951; he was the son of the late Francesco and Carmela (Bosco) Filippelli. Andy immigrated to America with his family in 1966.

In his younger years, Andy was an avid bowler and car enthusiast. After his retirement from Chrysler Corporation in 2008, Andy spent his time doing all the things he loved. Andy took advantage of the beautiful Wisconsin weather by spending it on the golf course. He had a great love for the outdoors, whether he was hunting for sport or hunting for mushrooms. Andy was such a proud sportsman. He spent his mornings coffee clutching with family and friends. Andy wanted nothing more than to help his family any way that he could, whether it was caring for his dear mother with his sisters or being a handyman around the house, he was always there to lend a helping hand.

Andrea is survived by his wife, Therezinha Filippelli, of Brazil; his brother Carlo (Lori) Filippelli of MS, sister Rosetta (Bruce) Bennett, and brother Salvatore (Kathy) Filippelli, and brother-in-law John Scozzaro, all of Kenosha; ten nephews and nieces, Paul (Brianna) Scozzaro, Daniela (Rafael) Fanelle, Frank Scozzaro, John (Whitney) Scozzaro, Michael Bennett, Michelle (Alan) DeLoria, Marlena Bennett, Alessandra (Robert) Richard, Gianna Filippelli and Sabrina Filippelli; six great-nephews and nieces, along with other loving family and friends.

Andrea made his journey to the Lord with his beloved mother, Carmela Filippelli and dear sister, Carolina Scozzaro, uncles, Silvio Bosco and Gasparo Bosco, and aunt Frances Bosco.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Froedtert South Kenosha for their compassionate and professional care.

A visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. To live stream the Mass, please copy and paste the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/33470895 into your address bar at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at All Saints Mausoleum will follow.

