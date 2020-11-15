Anna R. Pecoraro

1921-2020

Anna R. Pecoraro nee Schuneritsch, of Bristol, formally of Chicago passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at The Addison in Pleasant Prairie.

She was born on August 13, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois.

On June 6, 1940 Anna was united in marriage to Frank Pecorao at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois. Frank proceeded her in death on November 28, 1986.

Anna and Frank resided in Chicago where she was a homemaker for many years. Later in life, Anna worked at Walgreens doing data entry. In 1995, Anna moved to Bristol, Wisconsin. She enjoyed hosting pre and post Chicago Bear games, and always enjoyed a good Manhattan.

Anna is survived by her son, Frank (Sharon) Pecoraro of Rolling Meadows, Illinois; grandchildren, Kimberly (Joel) Perez and Melissa (Calixto) Perdomo; son-in-law, Frank (Colleen) Bear, Bristol, Wisconsin; grandchildren Brian (Sandra) Bear and Barbra (Bruce Krueger) Bear; seven great grandchildren, Samantha and Natalie Benes, Brooke and Brogan Bear, Alyson, Natalie, and Lillian Perdomo; and many nieces and nephews.

Anna was also proceeded in death by her daughter, Marianne Bear; and grandson, Scott Pecoraro.

Due to the current health pandemic private services will be held at a later date at Mary Hill Cemetery in Niles, Illinois.

