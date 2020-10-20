Annis Gholston

September 17, 1918 - October 13, 2020

KENOSHA - Annis Gholston, formerly of Kirkville was the daughter of Wheeler and Carrie (Taylor) Davis.

She was born on September 17, 1918 and passed into her heavenly life on Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020. After celebrating 102 years of life, she went to be with those who predeceased her: husband, Clifton, and sons, Charles Wade and Horace Wayne.

She is survived by children, Jim ( Diana) Gholston, Martha Gholston, Jerry (LouAnn) Gholston, and Dennis Gholston. Grandchildren include: Bobbie Lynn (Keith) Thompson, Mark (Holly) Gholston, Tracy (Doyle) John, David (Patti) Bosch, Chris (Keri) Bosch, Matt (Eliza Nemser) Quann, Katherine (Jason) Ng, Aaron Gholston, Brian ( Amy) Gholston. Great grandchildren include Zachary (Alyssa) Gholston, Cody (Kaytee) Gholston, Remington John, Lydia Bosch, Abigail, Bethany and Phoebe Bosch, Nola Quann, Eli Quann, Cooper Gholston, Raynor Ng, Great-great grandchildren include Adaline John, Oliver Kramer, Sebastian John, and Ezekiel John. She was blessed with many nephews, nieces and dear friends.

Annis was a devoted wife and mother, happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends in her home. She was a longstanding member of Parkside Baptist Church in Kenosha, WI and Kirkville Baptist Church in Kirkville, MS.

Services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Waters Funeral Home, Baldwyn, MS. Visitation at 10 am with service to follow at 11 am. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kenosha Achievement Center, Parkside Baptist Church or Kirkville Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com