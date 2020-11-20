Anthony L. "Tony" Scuglik, Sr.

Anthony L. "Tony" Scuglik, Sr, age 94, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with his family at his side.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria of 70 years; his daughters, Linda (Mel Jacobs) Parsons and Jean (Johnny) Wisdom; his sons, David (Chris) Scuglik, Frank (Vicki) Scuglik and Steve (Peg) Scuglik; his daughter-in-law, Kim (Vic) Scuglik-Majdan; his twelve grandchildren, Aaron (Rachel) Scuglik, Jarrod (Eugenie) Scuglik, Jason (Lily) Scuglik, Tiffany Scuglik, Kari (Sam) Dagan, Corey (Jesse) Scuglik, Cody Scuglik, Taylor Scuglik, Emma (Sean) Hegarty, Gabriel Scuglik, Krystle (Matthew) Moore and Katie Wisdom; his six great grandchildren, and his brother, William Scuglik.

Funeral services honoring Anthony's life will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. A visitation for Anthony will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Private interment will take place in St. George Cemetery. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, November 22, 2020 edition of the Kenosha News.

