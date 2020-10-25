April Marie Saldana

1952 - 2020

I, April Marie Saldana on Oct. 21, 2020, surrounded by my family have left to go and be with my Lord and Savior, and my Mom and Dad who have been waiting for me.

I was born on April 8, 1952, and was raised by two loving parents, Randolph and Virgina Webb. I was educated in the schools of Kenosha and Burlington. I attended courses at Gateway Technical Institute to be a Certified Nursing Assistant, but went on into early childhood development courses. I received my certificate in Childhood Development. I worked as a CNA at Brookside Care Center. I then worked in early childhood development at St. Mark's, St. Mary's and Pleasant Prairie Reinaissance School as a pre-school Teacher.

I leave behind my husband, Robert who I have been married to for 44 years, and who has been loving, patient and understanding. I love you, Robert. My two beautiful children, Ryan (Lisa) Saldana and Amy (John) Truemper. I also leave behind and will deeply miss my sisters, Carol Voight, Judy Sommers, Marianne Schenning, and Paula Carlin; my loving in-in-laws Eva and Gilberto Saldana, sister-in-law, Alicia Saldana and brother-in-law, Gilbert Saldana. I leave behind my beautiful nieces and nephews, I was especially close to Sue Herr, Suanne Funk, Debbie Kerkman, April Wagner and Wendy Thomas. My three longest and dearest friends, Peggy Stewart, Chick Lannoye, and Sue Evans, we have been together since 1st grade and shared so many wonderful memories. Last but not least, my beloved grandson, Connor Saldana. Grandma loves you and will miss you so much.

In my pastime I loved to entertain my family and friends which meant so much to me. Working in my flower garden gave me pleasure and peace of mind. I really enjoyed traveling with my husband to almost 30 states. In my younger days I loved riding horses, my parents bought me a horse for my 9th grade graduation. I've loved animals all my life, I was especially close with my sweet dog Pepe.

I will love and miss all of you.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Safe Harbor Humane Society.

In accordance with April's family, services will be held privately.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com