Audrey Diane Bautch

1938 - 2020

Audrey Diane Bautch, age 82, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020.

Aud was born Feb 25, 1938 in Whitehall, WI. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and earned her master's degree in special education from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She retired from the Kenosha school system in 1993 after 34 years in the classroom.

She married Ralph Bautch June 9, 1963 in Independence, WI. Shortly thereafter they relocated to Kenosha, WI where Aud began her teaching career and her husband, Ralph, worked for AMC/Chrysler.

Aud was a devoted member at Trinity Lutheran. An avid reader, she enjoyed travelling, golf, bowling, crossword puzzles, and particularly bridge club – she loved a good party!

She is survived by her sister, Anita Christianson, age 90, of Inver Grove Heights, MN. Nieces Andrea Christianson of Inver grove Heights, MN, Signe Christianson of Lakeville, MN, Karen Stuve (Eric Reischl) of Oshkosh, and nephews Brian Christianson of Aurora, CO, John Stuve (Cindy Walsh) of EauClaire, and Mark Stuve of Eau Claire.

Aud is preceded in birth by her husband, Ralph Bautch, parents Albert and Alice Stuve, brother and sister-n-law Alan and Sue Stuve, brother-in-law Warren Christianson, niece Eve Christianson, and her two very special canine companions, Sam and Buddy.

Private services will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated to Safe Harbor Human Society, ASPCA or Habitat for Humanity.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff at Library Terrace Assisted Living for the loving and compassionate care given to Aud.

