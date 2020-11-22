Bernard E. Paulick

1941 - 2020

Bernard Edward Paulick, age 79, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born in Langdon, ND on August 27, 1941, he was the son of the late Peter and Marcella (Rorek) Paulick. Bernard was a graduate of Park High School.

On November 30, 1963, he was united in marriage to Sandi Graf at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. For over 56 years their union was blessed with three children.

Bernard and Sandi are members of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking, puzzles, and auto repair work, but most of all he loved spending time playing with his grandchildren.

Bernard was employed with American Motors/Chrysler for over 40 years, until his retirement.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandi; his children, Michael Paulick and Jennifer (Jason) Hart; his grandchildren, Jeff Paulick, Jackson Hart and Vivian Hart; and his brother, Wilbert Paulick.

In addition to his parents, Bernard was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Paulick and his siblings, Angeline, Bernice and Peter.

Funeral services honoring Bernard's life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Bernard will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

