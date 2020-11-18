Bernice P. Rugg

1924 - 2020

Bernice P. Rugg, 96, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at The Legacy at St. Joseph's.

She was born on March 21, 1924 to the late Swerra and Mathilda (Petersen) Ellefson in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Kenosha High School.

On September 27, 1947 she married Chester A. Rugg at St. Mary's Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on August 24, 1976.

After graduation, Bernice went to Washington DC and worked in the Navy Department. She then worked at Hart Schaffner-Marx in Chicago for three years. After her husband passed away, she worked as a secretary for St. Mary's Lutheran church for over 20 years. After retiring, she worked at the Bruch Funeral for many years as a greeter.

Bernice loved drinking hot water with lemon drops, was a great baker with her Texas Cake and apple slices being her specialty, enjoyed music and playing the organ, cross stitching, crocheting and loved Christmas.

Bernice is survived by her sons Paul D. (Liz) Rugg and Glenn A. Rugg, her grandchildren Matthew (Natalie) Rugg and Emily (Joe) Szabo, her great grandson Owen Rugg and her brother Dr. Paul (Lila) Ellefson.

She is preceded in death by a sister Marilyn Duban and a brother Dick Ellefson.

Private Family Funeral Services will be held.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Legacy at St. Joseph's for the loving and compassionate care given to Bernice over the years.

