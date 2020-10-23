Menu
Betty Boness

Betty Boness

Betty Boness, age 92, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Dorothy) Boness, Barbara Miller, Kevin (Susan) Boness, Patricia Boness, Mary (Jonathan) Stout, Todd (Theresa) Boness and Thomas Boness; her 12 grandchildren; and her 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services honoring Betty's life will be held privately. Interment will be held in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, October 25, 2020 edition of the Kenosha News.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com


Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Piasecki Funeral Home
