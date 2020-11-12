Betty J. Stanlaw

1928 - 2020

Betty J. Stanlaw, 92, of Kenosha, passed away due to complications of Covid-19, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Froedtert So. Kenosha Campus.

She was born on September 20, 1928 to the late Harold and Irma (Pollnow) Gerber in Milwaukee. She was educated in Wisconsin and Minnesota, graduating high school in Fifield, WI after her parents owned and operated Gerber's Maple Lane Resort. She then started college at UW Milwaukee majoring in Education, but left after one year due to financial concerns. Because of this early setback, she later encouraged both her children to obtain advanced degrees and made many sacrifices for them to do so.

On November 12, 1948 she married John Stanlaw in Davenport, Iowa. They settled in Chicago Ridge, IL and he preceded her in death on May 6, 1979.

Betty worked as a claim's examiner for Blue Cross/Blue Shield for many years, retiring in 1989. She moved to Kenosha after retirement and really loved it here. Betty loved the beach and was proud to have an apartment at Harbor Park.

Betty was a very energetic woman who loved shopping, all puzzles, especially jigsaw puzzles, sewing, knitting, embroidering, baking cookies and loved to SPOIL her grand fur babies!

Betty is survived by her daughter Karen (Gilbert Sandgren) Stanlaw of Kenosha and her son James (Nobuka Adachi) Stanlaw of Normal, IL. She had many friends over the years and she enjoyed her extended family of nieces and nephews and their offspring, with Christine Gerber being her "almost daughter".

She is preceded in death by her brothers Harold, Jack, Clyde and Donald.

Private Graveside Services for Betty will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Milwaukee.

