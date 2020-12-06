Betty Morrone

1939-2020

Betty Morrone, 81, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's surrounded by her loving husband and two daughters by her side. Betty was born on February 22, 1939 in Hoxie, AR, the daughter of the late Louis and Gladys (Watson) Tyson. She lost her parents early in life and moved to Kenosha in 1958 with her sister and brother-in-law, Ray & Fay (Tyson) Counce. She then met and married her loving husband, Ralph. Betty worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for 29 years, retiring in 2001. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, going to casinos, putting puzzles together, shopping, coffee clutching with her daughters and grandkids, cooking, and gardening. She also loved traveling down south to see her brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Ralph Morrone of Kenosha; daughters, Annette Morrone, Toni (Randy) Marchant; grandsons, Michael & Derek DeFranco; great grandchildren, Kayla, Lindsay, Anna, Cheyenne, Michael, Danica; brother, James (Pam) Tyson; and sister, Mary Clark. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Thelma Mooney, Faye Counce, Sue Duhr, Shirley Irwin, and brother, Bill Tyson.

She will be sorely missed and, in our hearts, forever.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com