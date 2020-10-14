Beverly E. Foster

1931-2020

Beverly Foster, 89, of Kenosha passed away on Friday October 9, 2020 at Grande Prairie Health & Rehab in Pleasant Prairie.

Beverly was born on October 9, 1931 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Oscar & Estelle Redenz. She was educated in the schools of Elkhorn. Beverly was a homemaker for many years. Her hobbies included doing word searches, puzzles, and playing cards.

Survivors include her children, Robert Wegner of SC, Christine Kilts of AZ, Gary Foster of AL, Debbie Foster of AL, Pam (Mike) Kowalczyk of Kenosha, Lisa (Mike Susalla) McDowell of Waukesha, Lori Foster of Kenosha; 11 grandchildren, Adam, Jimmy, Joey, Curtis, Rachel, Rob, Mike, Ken, Phillip, Sara, and Stephanie; and great grandchildren, Merritt, Everly, Ava, Baylor, Ella, Bailey, Gabe, Conner, Brayden, Jadon, Jordon, Wyatt, Abby, Kaiden, Matthew, Nolan, and Lillian.

The Family would like to thank the staff at Grande Prairie Health & Rehab Center for taking such good care of Beverly for the last three years and Hospice Alliance for making her final days so peaceful.

Services were private. Memorials in Beverly's name can be made to Women & Children's Horizons of Kenosha or Safe Harbor Humane Society.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com