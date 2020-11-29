Bobby Dean Hatcher

1946 - 2020

Bobby Dean Hatcher, 74 years old of Wilmot, WI passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born June 27, 1946 to the late Louis Dean and the late Grace Elizabeth (Murr) Hatcher in Rockford, Blount County, TN. On June 14, 1975, Bobby was united in marriage with Marie Lang in Antioch, IL. Bobby had many interests, especially reading and cooking. When he was younger, he enjoyed motocross races and snowmobiling. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a 3-12 original, serving in Charlie Co and HHC Recon from 1965 through September 1967.

Survivors include, his wife of 45 years, Marie Hatcher; children, Rosanne (Anne) Hatcher-Pientok and Robin (Scott) Bruhn; grandchildren, Ella Grace Bruhn and Emmett Bruhn. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Gene and Darrell Lynn Hatcher.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to http://www.vetmotorsports.org/donate or to Vet Motorworks in c/o donation, P.O. Box 218203, Columbus, OH 43221. Motorsports honors and empowers the military community through active participation in motorsports; since 2013, it has assisted injured veterans and their families in over 60 unique motorsports events across the nation. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Bobby at www.strangfh.com.