Brenda L. (Murawski) Mathias

1967-2020

Brenda L. Mathias, 53, Kenosha, passed away Friday, November 23, 2020, at home. Brenda was born March 1, 1967, in Green Bay, WI, the daughter of Don (Helen) Murawski and Patricia Murawski both from Green Bay.

She married Vincent J. Mathias on August 25, 2001, at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Green Bay and lived their entire married life in Kenosha. Brenda was a 1986 graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School. She graduated with a chemistry degree from UW-LaCrosse in 1993.

Her first job was at Abbott Labs in Illinois, retiring in 2018. She later worked at PPD Industries in Middleton, WI. Brenda loved being with her family. She went out of her way to spend time with family and was a loving mother to Joe and Matt.

Survivors include her husband, Vinnie, of 19 years; her two sons: Joseph Mathias and Matthew Mathias; one sister Debby (Dave) Jahnke, DePere, WI, and one brother, Chris (Sue) Murawski, Winneconne, WI; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Brenda was preceded in death by her grandparents and father-in-law.

Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick Church, 1500 W. Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth, IL on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PLEASE RSVP TO THE FAMILY IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Proko Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in the names of her sons, Joe and Matt Mathias, is appreciated. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

