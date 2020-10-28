Brian O. Bohleen

1940-2020

Brian O. Bohleen, 79 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, WI.

He was born December 27, 1940, in Pleasant Prairie, WI the son of the late Orin D. and Anna H. (Prange) Bohleen and remained a lifelong Kenosha County resident. He graduated from Westosha Central High School in 1959, and continued to work on the family farm until 1962. He married Dorothy Berent on June 23, 1962. After their marriage, Brian went on to work for Pedersen Brothers Implement, and later attended school and earned a certificate as a tool and die maker. He then worked for Hansen Manufacturing in Gurnee, IL, Custom Tool and Manufacturing, Frank L. Wells Manufacturing and Baker Tool. Brian also drove truck for his son, Brent Bohleen and later rode along with his son on jobs. He loved his place up north where he enjoyed four-wheeling.

Brian is survived by his wife of 58 years Dorothy; two children Brent (Lori Miles) Bohleen of Pleasant Prairie, WI and Deborah (Edward) Hackett of Mundelein, IL; the loves of his life, two grandchildren, Brian (Jessica Rodriguez) Hackett and Stephanie (Mike) Kammerer; and the apple of his eye, his dog, Twiggy.

In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his uncle, Philip Bohleen in 2016, who was like a father to him.

The Bohleen family would like to thank everyone at Brookside Care Center for their wonderful care and compassion.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services commencing at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road, Kenosha, WI 53144, in his memory.

