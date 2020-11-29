Carmela Filippelli

1928-2020

Carmela Filippelli, 92, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Froedtert South Kenosha.

Born in Marano Principato, Province of Cosenza, Italy on June 28, 1928; she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Rosina (Ruffolo) Bosco.

In October of 1948, she married Francesco Filippelli in Italy. She immigrated with her family to America in 1966, where she joined her parents and siblings in Kenosha.

Carmela was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. After her retirement from Leblanc in 1995, Carmela continued to pour her time and heart into her children and grandchildren by cooking countless meals and providing a place to gather and create endless memories. She was known to be an avid gardener with a green thumb that produced an abundance of vegetables and she was proud to surround her home with her incredible and colorful flowers. Carmela also enjoyed daily coffee clutches with her siblings, shopping with her sister and spending time with the rest of her extended family and friends.

Carmela is survived by her children, Carlo (Lori) Filippelli of MS, Rosetta (Bruce) Bennett and Salvatore (Kathy) Filippelli of Kenosha, son-in-law John Scozzaro of Kenosha, and daughter-in-law Therezinha Filippelli of Brazil; ten grandchildren, Paul (Brianna) Scozzaro, Daniela (Rafael) Fanelle, Frank Scozzaro, John (Whitney) Scozzaro, Michael Bennett, Michelle (Alan) DeLoria, Marlena Bennett, Alessandra (Robert) Richard, Gianna Filippelli and Sabrina Filippelli; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Cesare (Emma) Bosco, sister Connie (Gino) DeBartolo, and sister-in-law Irma Bosco. She is further survived by nieces and nephews that were very special to her, along with other loving family and friends.

Carmela made her journey to the Lord with her beloved children, Carolina Scozzaro and Andrea Filippelli; brothers, Gasparo Bosco and Silvio Bosco, and sister-in-law Frances Bosco.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Froedtert South Kenosha for their compassionate and professional care. Also, we would like to give a very special "thank you" to Dr. Lenny Montemurro and his staff for always making sure that our mother had the best care.

A visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. To live stream the Mass, please copy and paste the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/33470895 into your address bar at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at All Saints Mausoleum will follow.

