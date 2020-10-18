Menu
Carol J. Marsch, age 69, passed away peacefully at her residence with her loving family at her side. She was born on July 19, 1951 in Burlington, WI to parents Herbert and Alma (nee. Krift) Duehring. On April 8, 1972, she married the love of her life, David Marsch, at St. Charles Catholic Church and were married for 47 years until his passing on June 22, 2019.

Carol worked as a hair stylist for many years and was a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brighton. She was a huge fan of the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers. Carol enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheepshead at Jeddy's, as well as cooking and baking for her family and friends. Carol chaired the Kiwanis Club Food Booth at the Kenosha County Fair for many years. She also spent a lot of time volunteering at the church, including at the yearly Fall Fest, and actively helped raise money through Catholic Financial. Whenever there was music or an opportunity to dance, Carol's "Happy Feet" would come to life, bringing joy to her and others around her. Carol will be dearly missed.

Carol is survived by her children, Corrie (Chris) Spaulding and Tim (Rhonda) Marsch; grandchildren, Andrew & Noah Spaulding, Alexis (Chris) Warren, Zackary (Kristen) Ochoa; great grand-children, Stella, Willow, Hailey, and Alyhia Warren; sisters, Mary Ann (Donald) Bohn and Darlene (Bill) Chart; brothers-in-law, Tom (Thao) and Kenny (Laura) Marsch; many other family, relatives, and friends.

Services are pending at this time. David and Carol will be laid to rest together at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Updated service information will be posted at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Aurora at Home Hospice staff, as well as Dr. Haider for his many years of wonderful care given to Carol.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500


Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
