Carolina Scozzaro

1949-2020

Carolina Scozzaro, 71, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Froedtert South Kenosha.

Born in Castrolibero, province of Cosenza Italy, on September 13, 1949; she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Carmela (Bosco) Filippelli. She immigrated with her family to Kenosha in 1966.

On June 12, 1971, she married the love of her life John Scozzaro. They were introduced to each other by her brother Andrea Filippelli. They were blessed with 4 children.

She attended St. Peter Catholic Church and was a devoted Catholic. She worked at St. Catherine's Hospital, Leblanc, Jockey International and Retired from Airflow Technology. She was handy with the sewing machine, and for many years helped hem her children's and her children's friends' clothes. Carolina's true passion and what she was known best for was her cooking. This is how she showed her love. She was known for always having too many options for people to eat at every gathering. Lina was always the life of the party, everyone wanted to be around Lina because of her witty and upbeat personality. She was a devoted daughter, mother and nana. With love and compassion, she spent countless hours taking care of her mother Carmela Filippelli who preceded her in death just four days before her passing. She always put the needs of her family ahead of her own.

Carolina is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, John; four children, Paolo (Brianna) Scozzaro, Daniela (Rafael) Fanelle, Francesco Scozzaro, and John Jr. (Whitney) Scozzaro all of Kenosha. Her five grandchildren, Paolo Scozzaro, Isabela Fanelle, Ava Fanelle, Alivia Scozzaro and Ezmae Scozzaro; and her three siblings, Carlo (Lori) Filippelli, Rosetta (Bruce) Bennett, Salvatore (Kathy) Filippelli; and sister-in-law Therezina Filippelli of Brazil. She is further survived by many loving family and friends who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Carmela Filippelli; her brother Andrea Filippelli; and her aunt Frances Bosco. She was soon joined by her uncle Gasparo Bosco and her uncle Silvio Bosco.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Kenosha Froedtert – South for their compassionate care. Also, a very special "thank you" to Dr. Lenny Montemurro and his staff for always making sure that our mother had the best care.

Due to the public health concerns funeral services honoring Carolina's life will be held privately. A mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11:00am from St. Peter Catholic Church. To live stream mass, please copy and paste https://www.facebook.com/ProkoFuneralHome/live_videos/ into your browser at 11:00am. Private entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

