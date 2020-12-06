Carolyn L. Fenske

1937-2020

Carolyn L. Fenske, 83, of Somers, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Home Inspired Senior Living.

Carolyn was born on July 2, 1937, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Vega (Tolf) Loewen. She was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, Racine Kenosha County Teacher's College, and Carthage College in 1975.

In the late 1950's and early 1960's, she taught second grade at Paris Grade School. Later, Carolyn worked as a secretary for the Chancellor of UW-Parkside for 22 years until her retirement. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and keeping busy around the family farm.

Carolyn is survived by her two sons and their wives, Mike and Mary (Arbet) and Glenn and Jan (Swoboda) Fenske; six grandchildren, Mitchell, Marcus, Lynden, Michael, Aaron and Madison; three great-grandchild, Makenna, Owen and Kimber, and one more on the way. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews in the Kenosha and San Francisco areas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Russell "Butch" Fenske in 2016, and her sister, Jean Guthrie last month.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Inspired Senior Living and Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care that they provided.

Private interment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park due to the current health pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family.

