Catherine Prill

1930 - 2020

Catherine Prill, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie.

Born on November 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Casper and Catherine (Nierenberger) Paul.

On October 23, 1954, Catherine was united in marriage to Bernard Prill. Sadly, after 58 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on August 22, 2013.

Catherine was a member of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

She was employed as a Clerk with the Kenosha Register of Deeds for 25 years. Catherine loved to crochet, sew, paint, cook and spend time with the family.

Catherine is survived by her children, Gary Prill, Linda (James) Schultz and Lori (Martin) Shimek; her grandchildren, Joseph (Kelly) Schultz, Christopher Prill, Tyler Shimek and Mallory Shimek; her great grandchild, Violet Schultz and one nephew.

In addition to her parents and husband, Catherine was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Funeral services honoring Catherine's life will be held privately. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Nurses in the ICU at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie for their kind and compassionate care they provided Catherine.

