Chester ""Chet"" Felsing

Chester "Chet" Felsing, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Casa Del Mar.

He is survived by his wife, Myrna Felsing; his children, Donna (Bryan) Menarek of Somers, Mark Felsing of Kenosha and Brian (Deborah) Felsing of Park Ridge, IL; and four grandchildren.

Complete obituary information will be made available at a later date.

