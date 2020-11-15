Chester "Chet" Felsing

1927 - 2020

Chester "Chet" Felsing, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Casa del Mare.

Born in Milwaukee, on August 6, 1927, he was the son of the late Edward and Thekla (Pagenkopf) Felsing. He graduated from Boys Technical High School in Milwaukee and furthered his education with a Bachelor's Degree from Michigan State University; a teaching certificate from UW Milwaukee and his Master of Education from Carthage College.

Chet proudly served in the United States Army, from 1945 until his honorable discharge in 1947.

On October 2, 1955, he was united in marriage to Myrna Richardson at Bethany Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. They made Kenosha their home and were blessed with three children; together for 65 years.

He started his working career at the Felsing Service Station in Milwaukee. With his talent as a commercial artist and his education; Chet touched the lives of many children as an elementary art teacher with the Kenosha Unified School District. He brought the love of art to all those he instructed from 1965 until his retirement in 1990.

A member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Chet served as a Church Elder, choir member and on the Evangelism Committee. He enjoyed being involved with card clubs; playing with friends and family. You could find Chet fishing at his parents' cottage on Lake Nagawicka or working on home renovations. He used his artistic abilities to design and layout signs for area businesses, creating stained glass art, as well as sculptures and paintings. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who cherished the family camping trips in Green Lake.

He will always be in the heart of his wife, Myrna; his children, Donna (Bryan) Menarek, Mark (Julia) Felsing and Brian (Debbie) Felsing; grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Sarah and Rachel; his brother in-law, Ralph (Doris) Richardson, his sister-in-law, Joann Felsing; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Richard Felsing; and sisters and brothers-in-law.

A Service honoring the life of Chet will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Ave. A visitation will be held Friday, November 20th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144 or Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005: 414-312-6990, on line: http://www.wiparkinson.org. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

