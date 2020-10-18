Christopher B. Lang

1960 - 2020

Christopher B. Lang, age 59, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. Chris was born on November 13, 1960 in Selkirk, Manitoba to Barry and Olga (Oshanski) Lang. His family moved to Racine when he was young and he attended local schools. Chris married Lisa Gaudio on August 1, 1988 in Las Vegas, NV and the couple later divorced. He worked for many years as a Journeyman Electrician for Great Lakes Electric and ECI. He started as a member of the IBEW Local 430 and then became a member of Local 127. Chris was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed riding his Harley and was a member of the Violent Pansies Harley Club. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; a sister, Janice Gumm and his nephew, Barry Gumm.

Chris is survived by, three children, Jaimie (Michael) Harbit, Taylor (Stephen Madsen) Lang and Jesse Lang; two grandchildren, Lucy Harbit and Mia Madsen; his brother, Jeff Lang; his sister, Sandra Stevens; a four legged companion, Ol Blue Beans as well as other family and many friends.

In accordance with Chris's wishes, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

