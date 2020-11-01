Cindy Lou Friedly

1955-2020

Cindy Lou Friedly, 65, of Kenosha joined her family in Heaven after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday October 28, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Cindy was born on September 7, 1955 in Tallahassee, FL, the daughter of the late Edwin & Juanita (Miles) Dixon. Cindy was a dedicated homemaker and loving mom who devoted her life to taking care of family. Her hobbies included spending time with her family & friends. She was well known for her infectious laugh and passion for life.

Survivors include her longtime companion, Steve Cook of Kenosha; sons, Daniel (Connie) Friedly of MI, Jason (Amy) Friedly of DE; sister, Cheryl (Wayne) Connor of FL; and 5 very special grandchildren.

Funeral services were private.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com