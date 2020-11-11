Clifford J. Shramek

1964 - 2020

Clifford J. Shramek, 55, of Paddock Lake, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Froedtert South Medical Center.

Born in Rockford, Illinois on November 24, 1964, he was the son of Kenneth and Marjorie (nee Clymer) Shramek. His early life was spent in Winnebago, where he graduated from Winnebago High School. On March 6, 1993, he was united in marriage to Michelle Griffiths and following marriage, they made Paddock Lake their home. He was a resident of Paddock Lake for 27 years.

Clifford worked as a chemical operator for multiple manufacturing companies. He loved spending time with this family, hunting and being with his dogs. He also enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Cubs and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Michelle; children, Jesse (Edith) Shramek and Kallie Shramek; siblings, Kenny (Bonnie) Shramek, Louise Shramek and Tim (Erin) Shramek; along with nieces and nephews, Brad, Shannen, Sofia, James, John, and Adam. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bradley Shramek.

The family would like to thank Dr. Haider and Jamie Cario, PA for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

Services for Clifford will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11AM until 1PM at the funeral home. Masks are required at the funeral home, and social distancing must be maintained.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com