Clint A. Briggs

1965 - 2020

Clint A. Briggs, 55, of Kenosha passed away at his residence on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

On July 8, 1965 he was born at St. Luke's Hospital in Racine to James Briggs and Fay (née: Giant) Hoffman.

Clint proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard for 11 years and 2 months. He served in Desert Storm during the Gulf War in 1991, and later the same year was honorably discharged.

On May 8, 1992 he was united in marriage to Celeste R. Huff. Two years later they had a daughter.

Over the years, he enjoyed being a landscaper for his business Reasonable Rates Lawn Care, a handy man for Services for Seniors, and a chauffeur for Regal Limousine and Forward Transport.

Clint was a creative soul and good with his hands, often being able to create something useful from seemingly nothing. He enjoyed history and art and would spend hours drawing cars.

He attended Prayer House Assembly of God, among several other churches, and his faith was incredibly important to him.

He is survived by his wife, Celeste; daughter, Rachael; his mother, Fay; his brother, Jim Briggs; his father-in-law, Blackburn Huff Jr.; his brother and sister-in-law, Blackburn Huff III and Aleda Creel; and his Uncle Bob and Aunt Lorraine, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Clint was preceded in death by his father, James; his mother-in-law Carley Huff; his stepfather, John Hoffman; his maternal grandparents, John and Elizabeth Giant; and his paternal grandparents, Kermit and Nellie Crass.

Funeral Services will take place on December 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Afterwards, there will be a memorial service at Prayer House Assembly of God from 5:30p.m. to 7:30p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to aid in funeral costs.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com