Menu
Search
Menu
Kenosha News
Kenosha News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cynthia Ann Tenant
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Cynthia Ann Tenant

1947 - 2020

Cynthia Tenant, 72 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 at The Manor of Kenosha. She was born November 11, 1947 in Antigo, WI, the daughter of  Herman & Ruth (Long) Olson. Cynthia worked for Kenosha Memorial as a housekeeper for many years. She married the love of her life, John Tenant  on June 25th, 1966 in Antigo, WI.

Survivors include her husband, 3 daughters; Carrie (Johnny) Poole of Kenosha, Joan (Jeff) Holtman of Paddock Lake, Sherie Archer of Antigo, mother; Ruth Olson of Antigo, 3 brothers; Vince (Laurie) Olson Of NV, Charles Olson of Antigo, David Olson of Antigo, sister; Catherine (Bob) Purmort of FL, and grandchild; Codie Howard.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her father; Herman Olson, and brother; John Olson.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00-6:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00PM.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, WI 53143
Oct
29
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, WI 53143
Funeral services provided by:
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Gerald Krueger
October 26, 2020
Sympathies and condolences.
Kenneth Charles Tennant
October 26, 2020
We send our deepest sympathies to John and family. Cynthia will be missed.
Dave and Senja Underwood
October 25, 2020