Cynthia Ann Tenant

1947 - 2020

Cynthia Tenant, 72 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 at The Manor of Kenosha. She was born November 11, 1947 in Antigo, WI, the daughter of Herman & Ruth (Long) Olson. Cynthia worked for Kenosha Memorial as a housekeeper for many years. She married the love of her life, John Tenant on June 25th, 1966 in Antigo, WI.

Survivors include her husband, 3 daughters; Carrie (Johnny) Poole of Kenosha, Joan (Jeff) Holtman of Paddock Lake, Sherie Archer of Antigo, mother; Ruth Olson of Antigo, 3 brothers; Vince (Laurie) Olson Of NV, Charles Olson of Antigo, David Olson of Antigo, sister; Catherine (Bob) Purmort of FL, and grandchild; Codie Howard.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her father; Herman Olson, and brother; John Olson.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00-6:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00PM.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com