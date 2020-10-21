D. ""Jim"" James Long

D. "Jim" James Long, Jr., age 84, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital-Milwaukee, with his loving family by his side.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Long; his children, Cynthia (Joseph) Michaelis and James Long.

A Celebration of Life honoring Jim will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Living Light Christian Church, 6102 39th Avenue, Kenosha. Private interment will take place in St. Casimir Cemetery. A visitation for Jim will be held on Saturday, October 24th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

