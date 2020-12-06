Daniel ""Dan"" R. Coulter Jr.

1951 - 2020

Daniel "Dan" R. Coulter Jr., 69, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Kenosha Estates.

He was born on June 9, 1951 to the late Daniel R. and Joan C. (Bush) Coulter Sr. in Detroit, MI. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School.

Dan was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Dan loved music.

Dan is survived by his sister Denia and (Tim) Peltz, niece Kristina Dunham, nephew Timothy (Heidi) Peltz II and his great nieces Brianna Dunham, Katherine Peltz, Madelyn Peltz and Miranda Peltz.

He was preceded in death by a sister Bella Ann Coulter.

Private Family Services will be held.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Dan's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net