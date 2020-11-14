Daniel Wojciechowicz, II

1931 - 2020

Daniel Wojciechowicz, II, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Terebin, Poland, on April 12, 1931, Daniel was the son of the late Daniel and Sophia (Kirykowicz) Wojciechowicz. He attended a Polish college in Germany, immigrated to the United States in 1950, and later made Kenosha his home.

On September 24, 1955, he was united in marriage to Dolores Ogorodnik at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Together they raised four wonderful children.

Daniel was a very active member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. He served as church council member, Sunday school teacher and was the choir director for more than twenty years. Above all, Daniel was a man of deep faith his entire life and was devoted to God, his church, and his family.

Daniel was employed for more than forty years as a Calibrator Technician with American Motors until his retirement.

During World War II, Daniel was displaced from his boyhood home in Poland. He and his family were moved to Germany, where they worked as farm laborers until the war ended. Daniel remained in Germany until his family was sponsored by a family in Sheridan, Wyoming. His father, mother, two brothers, and he worked on a ranch for two years before moving to Kenosha.

Daniel loved the USA and often said, "Thank God for America," but he always maintained fond memories of his homeland as well.

Daniel loved music, singing, dancing, and traveling. He was especially proud to have sung in operas and musicals, such as "The Barber of Seville," while attending college in Germany. But most of all, he loved playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and telling them stories. He will be remembered as a kind, generous, and loving man to his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores Wojciechowicz; his son, Daniel (Ann) Wojciechowicz III; his grandchildren, Daniel (Tanya) Wojciechowicz IV; Nicholas (April) Wojciechowicz; and Sophia, Rachael, and Grace Gentile; his great grandchildren, Daniel V., Wyatt, Alexander, and Ethan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his daughters, Mary and Katherine Wojciechowicz; his son, David Wojciechowicz; brothers Theodore and John; sister Sophie Grzegorczyk; and his In-Laws, James and Sophie Ogorodnik.

Funeral services honoring Daniel's life will be held privately. Interment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial remembrances to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 4313 18th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

The family would like to give a special thanks to caregiver Anissa Marlow and Hospice Alliance for their compassionate, kind, and loving care they provided Daniel.

