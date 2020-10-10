David F. Weidner

1931-2020

David F. Weidner, 89 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home. He was born June 23, 1931, in Kenosha, the son of the late Fred and Alice (Krah) Weidner and remained a lifelong resident.

Dave was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On August 6, 1952, he married Gwendolyn James at Mt. Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Kenosha and she preceded him in death in 1996.

Dave worked for Landgren's Dairy for 15 years, and later went on to work as a technician at Outboard Marine Corp, retiring in 1995. He also worked in maintenance for Petretti Apartments for 20 years.

Dave enjoyed being a Lutheran Boy Pioneer Leader for many years with his sons. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and was known and loved by many as "Grandpa Dave". After his wife passed, he wrote children's books and regularly read his stories to many grade school classrooms.

Survivors include his children, David (JoAnn) Weidner of Crivitz, WI, James (Deborah) Weidner of St. Charles, MO, Deborah (Les) Bailey of Kenosha, WI, and Charlene (Richard) VanSant of Kenosha, WI; ten grandchildren, Paul, Jennifer, Amy, Beth, Emily, Matthew, Stefanie, Jordan, Lucas, and Jacob; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Robert (the late Arlene) Weidner, and LouAnn Welke.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Weidner.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Mt. Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142, in his memory.

