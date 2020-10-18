Dean ""Mike"" Buddle

1964 - 2020

Dean "Mike" Buddle, 55, passed away on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at Froedtert South in Kenosha, Wisconsin.. He was born on November 11th, 1964 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to the late Dean Buddle and Lois Buddle (Coppock). In 1983 he graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. Michael was an avid rider of Harley Davidson motorcycles as well as a dedicated Packers fan.

He is preceded in death by parents Lois "Jean" Coppock and Dean Buddle. He is survived by cousins Laura (Johnson) Bisciglia, and Heather (Johnson) Zimmerman, and his dear friend Tom.

The family would like to thank Ebony and the staff at Serenity Home for taking such great care of Mike.

In accordance with Dean's family, services will be held privately.

