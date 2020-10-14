Debra A. Lamb

Debra A. Lamb, age 70, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with her loving husband by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Lamb; stepsons Randy and Todd Lamb; granddaughters Britty and Maquel Lamb; siblings; George (Ellie) Becker, Marge Wojcehowicz, and Roxane (Thomas) Kriederman; nephews, David (Donna) Becker, Daniel (Lisa) Becker, Darren (Angie) Becker, James (Autumn) Becker; and special family members Bonnie Fronek and Tracey, Lou, Aaron and Ryan Denko.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. Funeral services honoring Debra's life will be held privately.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, October 25, 2020 edition of the Kenosha News.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com