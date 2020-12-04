Debra C. Langendorf

August 1, 1954 – November 29, 2020

Kenosha – Debra C. (nee: Haight) Langendorf, age 66, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Debra was born in Waukegan, IL on August 1, 1954 to the late Maurice and Margaret (nee: Olsen) Haight. She was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On April 18, 1987 in First Congregational Church of Kenosha, she was united in marriage with William A. Langendorf. Bill and Deb were longtime members of First Congregational Church, now known as Christ the King Church. Among her interests, Deb enjoyed playing Bingo, especially at Potawatomi; cooking; and was faithful about visiting, seasonally decorating & caring for all her family cemetery graves. Above all, Debra absolutely loved being a grandma. Her family was her everything!

Surviving are her husband, Bill Langendorf; sons, Chuck Bunch Jr., Shawn (Bridgette) Bunch and Carl (Jennifer) Thompson; adored grandchildren, Preston, Austin, Brianna, Quinten, Bryanna, Wyatt, Rachael, Joshua, Isabella & Alexis; sister, Denise Pivovar; brothers, Mick (Barb) Haight and Scott (Becky Dibble) Haight; sister-in-law, Jackie Langendorf; nieces, nephews, other dear relatives & many friends.

Deb was greeted in Heaven by her dear mother, Margaret Haight; brother, John Leo Haight; beloved mother-in-law, Joyce Langendorf; father-in-law, William Langendorf; brother-in-law, Jimmy Langendorf; and sister-in-law, Judy Langendorf.

Public visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. A family service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastors Mike Salvati & Billy Nye officiating. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In memory of Deb, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com