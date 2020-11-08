Diane Bernhardt

1954 - 2020

Diane Bernhardt, age 66, of Kenosha, died Sunday, November 1st 2020 at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center.

Born on April 7, 1954 in Booneville Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Maxine

(Pounds) England. Diane attended local schools graduating from Tremper High School 1972 and furthered her education with an associate degree in nursing from Gateway Technical College.

On May 24th, 1975 she was united in marriage to the love of her life Tom Bernhardt. They were married for 45 years. They were blessed with 3 loving and caring sons.

An active member in her early years of First United Methodist Church, a former Sunday School teacher, and was in charge of the Strawberry Festival youth fund raiser for a number of years. She participated with her mother with the United Methodist Women's circle.

Diane was a wonderful loving wife, an amazing mother, and all loving "NANA". Diane always made sure that if anyone came to visit that they felt welcome in our home and also that they were well fed. She will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts.

Diane is survived by her husband Tom, her sons Joseph (Molly), Matthew (Chandra), Jeffrey (Kelly)

Bernhardt and grandchildren Alex and Mason Bernhardt.

Along with her parents Diane was preceded in death by her brothers Paul and Charles England.

Services honoring Diane with internment in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park will be private. Memorials to First United Methodist Church, 919 60th Street, Kenosha WI 53140 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 5501 N. Cumberland Ave, #101, Chicago IL 60656 would be greatly appreciated.

