Diane Guzdek

1960-2020

Diane Guzdek, 60, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 28, 1960, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Guzdek. Diane attended programs offered by the Kenosha Achievement Center when they began providing services to special needs individuals in the mid-1960s.

Diane was employed by the Kenosha Achievement Center for over 20 years. She enjoyed taking the bus to "school" every day and bringing home a paycheck each week. Diane's hobbies included riding her three-wheel bike, coloring, cartoons, playing with Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Snoopy, and Homer Simpson, teddy bears, dolls, playing with noisy toys, participating in sing-a-long songs, church festivals, Sunday shopping, holidays, parties, and a connoisseur of foods.

She was a member of St. Casimir Church and, later, St. Peter Catholic Church.

Later in life, Diane enjoyed vacationing to Wisconsin Dells with her family. Particularly, she enjoyed the pontoon boat rides. She enjoyed celebrating the birthdays of her family and herself. Often declaring every day was her birthday and receiving gifts of character themed clothing. In December, Diane was granted a "wish" from the Dream Foundation. She met Mickey & Minnie Mouse and Santa during a Christmas celebration, her favorite holiday. In June 2020 Diane was featured on the Facebook Page, "Positive About Down Syndrome," where story her story went viral receiving over 20,000 impressions and 1,400 likes.

Diane was never institutionalized, as was common for children with Down Syndrome in the 60s. She was cared for in her home by her family throughout her entire life. Her mother, Lillian was her primary caregiver for over 56 years. Her brother Andrew, nieces and nephews took over her care in her final years. Doctors estimated her life expectancy to be less than ten years. The love and care her family provided her helped her "beat the odds."

Diane was under the care of Heartland Hospice and the IRIS program for seventeen months. She thrived under the professional and compassionate care these programs offered. Diane was also cared for by Tetyana Vorona through Society Assets for ten years. A special thanks to Nurse Deanna, Emily, Megan, and Sarah, Rhonda (aide), Michael (Social Worker), Diamond, Jean N.P., and Dr. Hettrick for providing care and services to Diane and support to the family.

Survivors include her brother Andrew S. Guzdek, of Kenosha. Her nieces and nephew, Joseph Guzdek (Theresa Frehlich), Jennifer Guzdek, and Sarah Guzdek, all of Kenosha. Her great-nephews, Hunter Fredrick (Amasa, MI) and Carson Fredrick, of Kenosha. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lillian Guzdek and 4 siblings, Ursula, Joseph, Kristina, and Frank Guzdek.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 – 30th Avenue Kenosha, WI with a mass of Christian Celebration to follow at 11:00a.m. Due to the current health concerns and Wisconsin state statutes, masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged. Private burial St. Casimir Cemetery.

