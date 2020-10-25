Menu
Dolores M. Vanderpoel
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Dolores M. (Hannes) Vanderpoel

1926 - 2020

Dolores M. (Hannes) Vanderpoel, 94 of Kenosha, WI died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Brookside Care Center of Kenosha, with family by her side.

She was born on June 5, 1926, Dolores was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Barbara (Schillinger) Hannes. She attended St. George Catholic School and Bradford High School.

On October 25, 1947, she married Robert J. Vanderpoel at St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha, WI. The same church at which she received all of her sacraments. Robert preceded her in death on January 5, 2004.

Dolores worked in the office of Tri-Clover and Jockey International as an account receivable clerk prior to starting a family.

She volunteered and chaired many events at St. Mark Catholic Church and School in Kenosha, WI. She was a great cook, enjoyed baking and was always baking cookies to bring to events and give to friends. Her favorite pass time was playing Bridge and she would never pass up an opportunity to spend an afternoon being challenged to get the Grand Slam or take the Lead or a Blind lead. We never really understood what she was talking about, but she was always excited with her accomplishments, and we agreed! Mom also enjoyed wearing hats, whether it was her annual birthday hat, or her mink winter hat…always fun!

Mom and Dad had a beautiful yard and garden with lots of vegetables, and a pear and a peach tree. She was always kept busy with freezing and canning.

She enjoyed traveling with Dad to Alaska, Hawaii, the Eastern Coast where they so enjoyed seeing the light houses, and she bragged about going to 48 of the 50 states, we never knew which two states they missed! Funny stories were always shared, our favorite was the time they met a couple at a Dairy Queen somewhere in Tennessee and she called from their house explaining that they (Mom and Dad) were invited to spend the night with their "new, just met" friends who were complete strangers. Us kids thought they were nuts. All went well and they enjoyed their stay and kept in touch for some time. Being the youngest of 14 children, she always said "she was spoiled and loved the attention".

Survived by her children, Pat (Bud) Stecky of Kenosha, WI, Bob (Susan) Vanderpoel of Burlington, WI, and Linda (Rob) Burgess of Heber-Overgaard, AZ. Also, survived by her four grandchildren, Bridget (Todd) Clementi of Waukesha, WI, Brad (Elizabeth) Stecky of Racine, WI, Addison Vanderpoel of Burlington, WI, and Spencer Vanderpoel of Seattle, WA.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by nine brothers, John, Joe, Nicholas George, Peter, Louis, Henry, Raymond and William Hannes. And four sisters, Margaret Arentz, Florence Young, Madeline Vanderpoel and Dorothy Vaughn.

Funeral services honoring Dolores's life will be held privately. Entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum.

Special thanks to all the staff at Brookside Care Center for their care, attention and support over the years. Mom always made sure she had "goodies" which consisted of lots of chocolate candy she would encourage staff to enjoy.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com


Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Piasecki Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
My condolences to all the family and friends
Ellen Kupfer
October 26, 2020
Richard and I are sending our sympathies to the children of our aunt Delores. Years ago She would call me to fill in for one of her weekly Bridge club members who couldn't make that session. I have fond memories of that time spent with her and our aunt Mary playing the game of bridge that we both enjoyed so much. We consider ourselves fortunate to have Delores as a dear family member.
Richard and Susan Hannes
October 26, 2020
Dear Pat, My sincere sympathies on the passing of your Mom. It is a comfort to know she is at peace and with your father and loved ones. I know how much you will miss her. You are and always will be a wonderful daughter Peace and love to you and yours Pat.
Kristine Ziesemer
October 26, 2020
Patsy, Bob, and Linda my deepest condolences for your loss. Your mother was a wonderful woman, full of life, laughter, strength and goodness. My thoughts are with all of you and your families. She will be sorely missed.
Marianne Rozinski
October 26, 2020
Dear Patsy and family I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. I would visit with her at Brookside in the afternoon when my Mom was taking a nap at the nursing home. She told me a few of those stories about her trips as well. She was a delightful woman. She reminded me of my Dad as they had similar traits being a Hannes. She is the last of the original Hannes family.
Margaret (Hannes) Hansen
October 26, 2020