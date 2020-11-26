Dominic Joseph Pedicone II

1970-2020

Dominic Pedicone II, 50, of Kenosha passed away on November 16, 2020 at his home peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Dominic was born on June 14, 1970 in Kenosha, the son of Dominic and Alleene (Kruse) Pedicone. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School. On September 29, 2019 he married Michelle Hansen in Bristol, WI. In 2017 Dominic fulfilled his dream by opening the music venue and bar 58 Below with his wife, Michelle. Dominic was a prominent member of the local music scene, most recently playing bass in his band 89 Mojo. He also enjoyed cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Chicago Blackhawks, but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family.

Dominic is survived by his wife, Michelle Pedicone of Kenosha; children, Elena Pedicone, Dominic Pedicone III, and Kody Hansen; parents, Dominic and Alleene Pedicone of FL; brother, Peter (Veronica) Pedicone of Kenosha; sisters, Jeanene (Jeff) Parker of CA; Annette Dunton of CA, Patricia (David) Shaw of Kenosha, Renelle Wicks of Kenosha, Gina (Erich Durkee) Pedicone of Kenosha, and many nieces and nephews; also included is his best friend, Grant (Dee) June, and the mother of his children, Katie Bilotta. The family would like to thank Dr. David Knight, Heidi Capodarco, and the wonderful medical staff at the Froedtert Cancer Center as well as Hospice Alliance. A remembrance will be held at the American Legion (504 58th St.) on Sunday, November 29 at 1pm, with a service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with final medical expenses and memorial costs can be made at: www.venmo.com/NobodyBetter

