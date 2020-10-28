Donald O. Murphy

1957 - 2020

Donald O. Murphy, age 63, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Born in Knoxville, TN on September 2, 1957, he was the son of William and Lena (Raulston) Murphy.

On July 26, 1981, Donald was united in marriage to Debbie Ward in Chicago, IL.

Donald was employed with Chicago Parts & Sounds in Gurnee, IL. He loved to play softball and spent many years playing in leagues in Chicago. He loved the Chicago Cubs and Tennessee Volunteers. Donald enjoyed cooking for everyone the more the merrier. He was a devoted family man and took his pet dog "Javy" for walks and stopped to visit at the nursing homes. He enjoyed reading the bible and sharing that with his granddaughter Addison. He was a strong man with a huge heart. He was always there for others no matter who it was. He was a gentle yet firm man that stood with his beliefs and loved with all he had.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Murphy; his daughter, Kristy (Daniel) McBride; his grandchild, Addison McBride; his brother, Herbie Swindle and extended family and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mamaw Daisy and Papaw; his son, Donald (Bumper) Murphy; his dear friend, Billy Kempke; his best friend, Stewie (his dog) and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services honoring Donald's life will be held privately.

