Doris Ann (Caviezel) Randell

1934 - 2020

Doris Ann (Caviezel) Randell, age 85, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services of Wisconsin Dells, WI.

A Graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Oakwood Cemetery in Somers, Wisconsin with Reverend Matt Gehrke of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Doris was born December 3, 1934 in Somers, Wisconsin the daughter of Edward Sr. and Anna (Greening) Caviezel. She married John Allen Randell in March of 1955. Doris worked and retired from the Gas/Electric Company. She was active and a big part in the American Legion, VFW, Quilter's club and Dell Prairie Homemakers. Doris loved animals, gardening, cooking, crafting, quilting and being involved with helping the community and church when needed.

Doris is survived by her sons, Edward (Kathy) Randell of North Carolina, WI, Lawrence (Nancy) Randell of Kenosha, WI; a daughter, Cynthia Schnaare of Wisconsin Dells, WI; brother, George (Marilyn) Caviezel of Kenosha, WI; 6 grandchildren, Heather, Christopher, Dawn, Jacob Randell, Jarrett and Brian Schnaare, and 8 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John and son, John Timothy.

