Dorothy Kirchner

1926-2020

Dorothy (nee Zirbel) Kirchner, 94, of Bristol passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Kenosha Senior Living. She was born on July 5, 1926, in Edgar, WI, daughter of the late August and Lena Zirbel.

On September 20, 1947, Dorothy married the love of her life, Glenn Kirchner. For over 25 years, they dairy farmed in Bristol. During those years on the farm their Christmas decorations brought joy to all who travelled Hwy 50. Dorothy enjoyed many jobs throughout her life, but she was most proud of being the church organist for 50+ years. She began her career at Zion Lutheran in Bristol before eventually moving to Bethany Lutheran in Kenosha where she retired after many years of providing beautiful church music. Music brought her joy which was evident in her love for the organ, concertina, guitar, and piano.

Dorothy loved to bake and was very proud of the beautiful wedding cakes she created for hundreds of weddings. Gardening was also one of her many passions. She enjoyed spending time working at her brother's greenhouse in Racine County.

Throughout Dorothy and Glenn's retirement years, they travelled extensively. Her collection of over 1000+ salt and pepper shakers reflected the many places they visited. Dorothy was an avid and enthusiastic Brewers fan. She loved to play cards and dice. If there were a few minutes to spare, the table was swiftly cleared, the dice came out, and more often than not, Dorothy left with her money bag full. She loved hosting parties and will be remembered fondly for her love of strawberries, nutty noodles, and Italian wedding cake.

She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Irene Zirbel and Marilyn Zirbel, and many nieces and nephews to whom Dorothy was a wonderful aunt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her parents, August and Lena; and all of her siblings: Florence Zirbel, Edward (Ruth) Zirbel, Esther (Don) Caldard, Lorena (Fred) Baumann, Erna (Louie) Baumann, Gertrude (Henry) Casey, Clara (Paul) Reck, Lawrence "Jim" Zirbel, Hildegard (Herman) Reck, and August Jr. Zirbel.

Due to COVID19 concerns, a graveside service will be held at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. Pastor Peter Prange will be officiating. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church, Kenosha.

Dorothy loved butterflies. Around the world, people view the butterfly as representing endurance, change, hope and life, all of which were reflected in Dorothy's own life. She remained strong in her faith throughout her 94 years. She has flown home on butterfly wings to be with her Lord and Savior, and love of her life, Glenn.

