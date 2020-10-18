Dorothy Marie Seiberlich

1927 - 2020

Dorothy Marie Seiberlich passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Dorothy was born on August 25, 1927, in Kenosha, WI to Jacob and Sophia (Kober) Rasch. She was baptized & confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Over her lifetime, Dorothy was employed at Cooper's, Samuel Lowe, Kenosha County Parks Office, & she retired from First Bank SE in 1992.

She enjoyed baking, cooking and family gatherings. She was famous for her hot beef at Christmas. Her other activities included gardening, tending to her flowers and dancing, especially German Polkas & Waltzes.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Karen Gahart & Sandra Threlkeld of Kenosha, and son Paul of Ladysmith. 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sister, Betty Sommers, sisters-in-law, Birgit Rasch and Marlene Principe along with many nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons; Ken, Bob and Rick, son-in-law Dave Gahart, brothers; Bob, Jake and Harold and sisters, Lucille Greider & Doris DeRouchey.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff on the 600 Wing of Brookside Care Center, especially Joy, Tim, Paula & Alima for the care they provided mom the last two years. Also, a thank you to Sara, Terry & Betty from Hospice Alliance for their care and support over the last two months.

Due to public health concerns over the Corona Virus Pandemic, a private memorial service and inurnment will be held. A celebration of Dorothy's life is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Friedens Lutheran Church or Kenosha Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

