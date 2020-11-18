Douglas G. Reynolds

1947 - 2020

Douglas G. Reynolds age 73 of Bassett, WI. died November 14, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1947. The son of the late Frank and Ethlyn (Dean) Reynolds. He served in the United States Air Force. Doug enjoyed reading.

He is survived by his sister Barbara Reynolds of Bassett, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dean Reynolds.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the Wheatland Presbyterian Cemetery in Wheatland, WI. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.