Douglas G. Reynolds
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Douglas G. Reynolds age 73 of Bassett, WI. died November 14, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1947. The son of the late Frank and Ethlyn (Dean) Reynolds. He served in the United States Air Force. Doug enjoyed reading.

He is survived by his sister Barbara Reynolds of Bassett, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dean Reynolds.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the Wheatland Presbyterian Cemetery in Wheatland, WI. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.


Published by Kenosha News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Wheatland Presbyterian Cemetery
, Wheatland, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
