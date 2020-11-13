Earl Lawrence Marks

1972 - 2020

Born: February 20, 1972 in Kenosha, WI, Died: November, 9 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA.

Earl grew up in Kenosha, but moved to Virginia Beach, VA in 1993 to pursue a career opportunity. He worked 25 years as a printing press operator. He loved nothing more than spending the day with his beloved pets cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his son, Ryan Reagles (Alyssa) of Dearborn Heights, MI, a granddaughter, Autumn Michele and his sister, Ginny Marks Burgess (Eric) of Virginia Beach, VA.

Earl was a shy, gentle, old-fashioned soul who left this world too young likely not realizing how many people cared for him. Condolences can be left at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation/obituary/earlmarks

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Earl's Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net