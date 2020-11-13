Earl Lawrence Marks
1972 - 2020
Born: February 20, 1972 in Kenosha, WI, Died: November, 9 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA.
Earl grew up in Kenosha, but moved to Virginia Beach, VA in 1993 to pursue a career opportunity. He worked 25 years as a printing press operator. He loved nothing more than spending the day with his beloved pets cheering on the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Reagles (Alyssa) of Dearborn Heights, MI, a granddaughter, Autumn Michele and his sister, Ginny Marks Burgess (Eric) of Virginia Beach, VA.
Earl was a shy, gentle, old-fashioned soul who left this world too young likely not realizing how many people cared for him. Condolences can be left at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation/obituary/earlmarks
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Visit Earl's Online Memorial Book