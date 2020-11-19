Edward "Ed" Dellisse

1935 - 2020

Edward "Ed" Dellisse, 85, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in San Angelo, TX.

Born on February 5, 1935 in Menominee, MI, he was the son of the late Edward Dellisse and Lena (Lerret) Dellisse. He served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1963.

On August 2, 1974, Ed married Roberta Hix. Ed worked as a butcher for DECA until his retirement in 1995.

Ed enjoyed bowling, golfing, cooking for his family and loved tending to his garden in the summer. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Roberta; five children, Larry (Anne) Dellisse of Kenosha, Lea (David) Agazzi of Kenosha, Amy (Blaine) Schultz of San Angelo, TX, John (Sheryl) Lovell of Phoenix, AZ, and Mark (Liza) Lovell of Kenosha; grandchildren Ryan (Niki) Dellisse of Kenosha, Mallory (Taylor) Llanas of Kenosha, Megan Dellisse of Kenosha, Shelby Schultz of San Angelo, TX, Paige Schultz of San Angelo, TX, Brandon Morelos of Kenosha, Rachel Lovell of Kenosha, Emma Lovell of Kenosha, Christian Zoet-Lovell of Brookfield, WI, D'Anna Rodriguez-Lovell of Kenosha, Elijah Rodriguez-Lovell of Kenosha, and Claire Lovell of Phoenix, AZ; and six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Dellisse on June 19 , 2013, along with his sister Joann (Bill), and brother Arlend Dellisse.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. The service will conclude with military honors. Entombment will be private at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude's, or any Alzheimer's research.

