Eleanore S. Wienke

1937 - 2020

Eleanore S. Wienke, age 83, of Gurnee Il. Passed away peacefully in Waukegan IL, on October 27 th, 2020. She was born June 6 th, 1937 in Ironwood MI. Eleanore was the daughter of Charles and Vienna (Liinamaa) Kangas of Gile WI.

Eleanore graduated from Hurley High School in Hurley WI. in 1956. After graduation Eleanore moved to Waukegan IL and later married her husband Alfred Wienke on January 12 th, 1957 in Waukegan IL. Eleanore and Alfred have been residents of Gurnee IL. for over 60 years. Eleanore was a Customer Service Representative with Mazur Chemical's/PPG for 27 years before retiring in 1994. Eleanore loved her family, and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to take her grandchildren fishing in Hurley WI where she grew up, and they enjoyed fishing with her. Eleanore was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukegan, IL. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Alfred Wienke, of 63 years; two children, Lynn Deram of Grayslake IL.; Scott (Margie) Wienke of Pleasant Prairie WI.; four grandchildren, Daniel (Tiffani) Wienke of Kenosha WI.; Kyle (Cassandra) Wienke of Wadsworth IL.; Lauren Wienke of Pleasant Prairie WI.; Matthew Zorc of Kenosha WI.; three great grandchildren, Willow and Braden Wienke of Wadsworth IL.; Johnathan Wienke of Kenosha WI., and many nieces and nephews. Eleanore was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Vienna Kangas, Sister Jeanette Thornburg; Brother Donald Kangas, and Son in-law Thomas Deram.

Services will be held for family members only. A memorial service officiated by Minister Colin Cranmer of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church will be held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukegan IL. Would be appreciated. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.