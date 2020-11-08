Elisabeth K. Sommer

1931 - 2020

Elisabeth K. Sommer, age 89, of Kenosha was called home to Heaven on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Elisabeth was born on April 5, 1931, on Easter Sunday, to Jacob and Sophia (Kober) Rasch. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Elisabeth married Leon Sommer on October 9, 1954 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. The couple lived and raised their two children in Kenosha. Elisabeth enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends and sharing good laughs. Her greatest joy was her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon; her stillborn daughter, Janis Kay as well as six siblings, Jacob, Harold, Robert, Lucille, Dorothy and Doris.

Elisabeth is survived by, two children, Jeffrey (Shari) Sommer and Pamela (Rick) Brandes both of Kenosha; four grandchildren, Justin Brandes, Jason (Sara) Brandes, Rachel Brandes and Joshua Sommer; four great grandchildren, Madison, Makenzie, Jianna and Jasper; two sisters-in-law as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In accordance with Elisabeth's wishes, private family services are being held. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church or Hospice Alliance would be greatly appreciated.

Elisabeth's family would like to offer their sincerest gratitude to the staffs at Casa Del Mare and Hospice Alliance and especially to Cindy Love and the aides for the special care they gave her.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com