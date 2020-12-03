Eugene ""Gene"" Badtke

1927 - 2020

Eugene "Gene" Badtke, age 93 of Paris Township passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Aurora Bay Area Medical Center, Marinette, WI. He was born November 21, 1927 to Frederick and Agnes (nee Woller) Badtke in Pleasant Prairie, WI. His early life was spent in Kenosha where he attended grade school. On June 12, 1948 he was united in marriage to Arlene J. Kreuscher in Paris Lutheran Church. Arlene passed away December 18, 2006. Following their marriage, they resided in Paris Township on the family farm. Gene was a dairy farmer owning 3 different farms

Gene was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Union Grove and a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Crivitz, while vacationing up north. He served as the head usher and Elder at St. Paul's, was involved in numerous farm organizations, serving on a variety of board positions and the past President of Paris Mutual Fire Insurance. Gene loved the farm life, he enjoyed fishing, putting together puzzles and watching the RFD Station.

Gene is survived by his children: James (Diane) Badtke, Kathryn Anderson and Ronald (Jayne) Badtke, 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister Doris Krogh, other extended family, especially Dennis and Sue Remus, other relatives, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, infant granddaughter, and brother Russell Badtke.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the ICU nurses at Aurora Bay Area Medical Center in Marinette for all their care and compassion.

A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Relatives may visit with the family at CHURCH on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM. A private family burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

All attendants are required to wear face masks/coverings and practice social distancing in order to keep the community safe and healthy.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com